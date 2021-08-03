Hits & Misses: Doubledays in playoffs, Boeheim's Army in finals, soggy July

HIT: To the Auburn Doubledays, for making their first season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League a memorable one.
The Doubledays, new to the college wood bat circuit this summer after many years as a short-season Minor League Baseball franchise, clinched a playoff spot and then treated the home fans to a first-round victory on Friday night.
Auburn lost in the next round on Saturday to Amsterdam, bringing the inaugural collegiate season to an end.
Congrats to the players, coaches and staff on their accomplishments. The community looks forward to welcoming the 2022 version of the Doubledays next summer.
MISS: To a month of weather we'd prefer to never experience again.
Casowasco Flooding 1
Flooding caused by heavy rains early Monday damaged a section of road inside Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center.
The National Weather Service reported that Auburn experienced 7.68 inches of rain in July, a total that obliterated the normal amount for that month, which is 4.31 inches.
Fortunately, we did not experience record July rainfall; that mark came in 1992 when 9.88 inches fell.
HIT: To the Boeheim's Army basketball team, which has provided some much-appreciated hoops entertainment to Syracuse University basketball fans in this year's version of The Basketball Tournament.
Boeheim's Army is a team comprised of many former SU players who thrilled fans in the Carrier Dome, and the tournament is a national, winner-take-all $1 million contest. This year, following a thrilling victory Sunday in the semifinals, Boeheim's Army will be playing for a title on Tuesday night.
Gallery: Doubledays play Utica in the first-round of the playoffs at Falcon Park
Doubledays 1 .JPG
Doubledays 2 .JPG
Doubledays 3 .JPG
Doubledays 4 .JPG
Doubledays 5 .JPG
Doubledays 6 .JPG
Doubledays 7 .JPG
Doubledays 8 .JPG
Watch Now: Doubleday players cheer from the dugout against Utica
Watch Now: In the dugout with the Auburn Doubledays
Watch Now: Doubleydays score against Utica in playoff game
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.