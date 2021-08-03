Hits & Misses: Doubledays in playoffs, Boeheim's Army in finals, soggy July

HIT: To the Auburn Doubledays, for making their first season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League a memorable one.

The Doubledays, new to the college wood bat circuit this summer after many years as a short-season Minor League Baseball franchise, clinched a playoff spot and then treated the home fans to a first-round victory on Friday night.

Auburn lost in the next round on Saturday to Amsterdam, bringing the inaugural collegiate season to an end.

Congrats to the players, coaches and staff on their accomplishments. The community looks forward to welcoming the 2022 version of the Doubledays next summer.

MISS: To a month of weather we'd prefer to never experience again.

Casowasco Flooding 1 Flooding caused by heavy rains early Monday damaged a section of road inside Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center.

The National Weather Service reported that Auburn experienced 7.68 inches of rain in July, a total that obliterated the normal amount for that month, which is 4.31 inches.

Fortunately, we did not experience record July rainfall; that mark came in 1992 when 9.88 inches fell.