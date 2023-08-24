HIT: Downtown Auburn has been buzzing with activity as the summer season winds down, and people have been taking advantage of opportunities to get outdoors and have some fun.

About 200 runners dashed through downtown on Aug. 11 as the Downtown Auburn Mile returned for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the 1-mile race finished up, racers, their families and spectators hung out on State Street for a performance by Mike Powell and the Echo Sound as part of the city's Music on the Mall series. The run was organized by the Auburn YMCA-WEIU and presented by Active Physical Therapy Solutions.

The following day brought crowds out for the city's Founder's Day celebration, where vendors were lined up along Genesee Street and antique and classic cars of all shapes and sizes were on display. A market was held at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, and the Seward House Museum offered free trolley tours. Artists worked on a mural behind Auburn Public Theater, and Nate "The Great" Marshall attracted a crowd on Exchange Street singing and playing guitar.

MISS: A series of violent crimes has kept local law enforcement officers busy in Auburn.

Two suspects captured after the conclusion of a dangerous high-speed chase have been indicted on a long list of criminal charges. A Red Creek man is accused, among other things, of intentionally trying to cause "serious physical injury" to three Auburn Police Department officers by attempting to ram a stolen vehicle he was driving into them at high speed. The pair of suspects is also accused of an unrelated assault for an alleged attacked that injured a person on Owasco Street.

In another case, two men have been charged with stealing $60 and a cellphone. Authorities said a gun was held to the victim's head and he was also hit with a metal cane. Also, two people have been charged with felony robbery in connection with an incident that occurred on July 21 in the area of Cottage Street in Auburn.

HIT: The New York State Fair began its 13-day run this week, an end-of-summer tradition for many local families.

A regional stage with acts from across New York will be part of the entertainment lineup that includes two larger concert areas hosting well-known national touring acts. The Chevy Court acts include Lee Greenwood, Bret Michaels and The Fray. At Suburban Park, the acts range from Ludacris and Lainey Wilson to REO Speedwagon and Theory of a Deadman. The full concert schedule can be found on the fair's website, nysfair.ny.gov.

The fair runs through Monday, Sept. 4. Gates open at 9 a.m. daily, while buildings open at 10 a.m. every day.

Gallery: Founder's Day in Auburn features vendors, cars, music and more