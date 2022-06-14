Hits & Misses: Downtown Auburn historic markers, homicide case sentencing, NY baseball

HIT: To the dedication of historical markers in the downtown Auburn area that help tell the story of the area's role in the women's rights movement.

The New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center hosted a ceremony Friday afternoon in downtown Auburn unveiling the markers, one for the location of the Auburn branch of the Women's Educational and Industrial Union, founded by suffragist Eliza Wright Osborne, on South Street, and the other at the site of the former Cayuga County Political Equality Club, founded by Emily Howland, at 9 Exchange St., is in the Exchange Street Plaza.

A nice-sized crowd came out for the program, which was the kind of event that helps Auburn shine as a destination for historical tourism.

MISS: To the final prison sentencing stemming from the November 2019 shooting death of an Auburn man.

In sending Tyree Anglin to prison on Thursday on a manslaughter conviction, Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone has concluded the trial court process that has played over the past two and a half years for four Auburn residents charged in the murder of Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St.

Last defendant sentenced for 2019 Auburn homicide AUBURN — The fourth and final defendant convicted in Cayuga County Court for a November 2019 shooting death in Auburn expressed regret for his…

HIT: To the dominance of New York's teams in the first third of the Major League Baseball season.

With about 60 games in the books now, the Yankees have the best record in the entire league, while the Mets have the best mark in the National League. Both squads have displayed stellar play in all facets of the game.

A lot of baseball remains in the 2022 season, but it sure feels like a Subway Series for the world championship could be coming.

