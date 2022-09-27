Hits & Misses: Downtown Auburn Tubman tribute, Syracuse ranked, Bills' first loss

HIT: To the unveiling of a new mural honoring Harriet Tubman in the heart of downtown Auburn.

A much-anticipated ceremony took place Saturday for the public to get its first look at the fully installed 61-by-26-foot artwork created by Arthur Hutchinson to honor the famed abolitionist who lived in Auburn. Called "Harriet Tubman: Her Life in Freedom," the mural at 63 Genesee St. is perhaps the most visible artistic tribute to Tubman.

The $40,000 mural was funded by the Harriet Tubman Boosters, which gathered donations from more than 300 individual donors from 13 U.S. states and Canada, along with an $8,475 grant from the Cayuga Community Foundation. The mural was installed by A&M Graphics, of Auburn on the Nolan Block building owned by the Kyle family.

Kudos to all who were involved in this wonderful addition to the downtown landscape.

MISS: To a tough loss for the Buffalo Bills.

Too many injuries, some insanely hot and humid weather, a few bad bounces all contributed to the team's first loss of the season Sunday at Miami. While some fans may have been dreaming of an undefeated season for this Bills squad, the reality of injuries and the grueling nature of the NFL schedule made that goal a long shot.

The good news is that despite all of the obstacles the Bills faced on Sunday, they still came within a few seconds of pulling off the win. There's certainly no reason to panic about this team's direction.

HIT: To a major accomplishment for the Syracuse University football team, which found itself ranked in the top 25 in the latest coaches poll.

The ranked status comes after SU escaped with a victory over Virginia on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Now 4-0, the Orange have a week to rest before hosting Wagner.

