Hits & Misses: Drawing visitors to Auburn, somewhat subdued holiday, live-saving legislation

HIT: The Auburn City Council and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District have teamed up in an effort to draw people downtown as businesses begin to recover from COVID-19. Free two-hour on-street parking began May 28 and will continue until the end of the year. The effort will be monitored, however, and drivers will still be ticketed if they overstay their two-hour welcome between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“This summer we have an opportunity to all renew our support for local small businesses throughout our city and buy local every chance you can so that our city can fully recover from the pandemic bigger and better than ever,” city councilor Terry Cuddy said in a news release.