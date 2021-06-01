Hits & Misses: Drawing visitors to Auburn, somewhat subdued holiday, live-saving legislation

HIT: The Auburn City Council and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District have teamed up in an effort to draw people downtown as businesses begin to recover from COVID-19. Free two-hour on-street parking began May 28 and will continue until the end of the year. The effort will be monitored, however, and drivers will still be ticketed if they overstay their two-hour welcome between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“This summer we have an opportunity to all renew our support for local small businesses throughout our city and buy local every chance you can so that our city can fully recover from the pandemic bigger and better than ever,” city councilor Terry Cuddy said in a news release.
MISS: Another Memorial Day came and went without a parade in downtown Auburn or the popular fundraiser that sees a sea of rubber duckies race down the Owasco River. On the bright side, families were able to gather in greater numbers that they did a year ago, and area restaurants were ready and willing to accommodate larger crowds. A smaller version of Majorpalooza took place at Tinkers Guild, and although the opening ceremony was more reserved, Hoopes Park was transformed into a spectacle of red, white and blue as more than 600 American flags were displayed throughout the weekend in recognition of the solemn occasion.
HIT: A bipartisan effort in Albany that includes all of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation would change the rules to allow air ambulances to carry blood and administer transfusions. New York is currently the only state that doesn't allow transfusions on air ambulances, and advocated for the change believe it can be a real life-saver.
"In the past several years, we have transported many patients in hemorrhagic shock, most of which would have benefited from the administration of blood products in the pre-hospital environment," Mercy Flight Central President and CEO Jeff Bartkoski said. "The ability to carry and administer blood products while in flight is not only the next step to a higher level of pre-hospital medical care but it will improve outcomes and save lives of the patients that we serve."