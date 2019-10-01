HIT: To the 13th annual Honeywell Sportsmen's Days held last weekend at the Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery in Elbridge.
This event is a wonderful family-friendly opportunity for people to learn more about — and try their hand at — hunting and fishing skills. The hatchery is a terrific site for promoting the outdoors, and the exhibitors and instructors who take part in the two-day program are terrific ambassadors.
MISS: To the latest monthly jobs report for Cayuga County.
The state Department of Labor reported that the unemployment rate in the county in August went up slightly from the same month of 2018. The 4.2% rate for August 2019 was up a 10th of a percentage point, not a big increase by any means but it did mark the first year-over-year increase since 2017. New York state saw a similar change.
Overall, the labor market in Cayuga County and New York remains historically strong, but the latest numbers shouldn't be ignored.
HIT: To the Auburn Maroon Vanguard, which hosted its annual competition field band show on Saturday.
The 2019 Harvest of Sound at Holland Stadium brought student musicians and color guard performers from six bands from around the region for an evening of entertainment on Saturday.
The show is part of the New York State Field Band Conference, which runs throughout the fall and culminates with the statewide competition held each year at the Carrier Dome.
The Auburn band put on a great show for the home fans on Saturday. We wish them well for the rest of the season and are eager to see them shine at the dome in a few weeks.
