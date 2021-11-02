Hits & Misses: Election Day candidates, voters and workers

HIT: To all of the candidates running for elected office this year.

The finish line has finally arrived for the scores of men and women running for local office in 2021. These are our neighbors who have put themselves and their families through a grueling campaign because they feel a calling for public service.

No matter which party they belong to or what office they are seeking, we all owe them gratitude for their willingness to step up and help their communities.

MISS: To people who are skipping the exercise of one of their most fundamental rights as Americans: the right to vote.

Elections are a vital function of our representative democracy, as they are the best process available for living up to President Lincoln's vow that "government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth."

As we and many others have noted this year, these odd-year elections tend to have the most impact on daily life because the ballots are dominated by county and city- or town races. If you've not done so, please make time to get to the polls today between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. to have your voice heard.

HIT: To all of the Election Day polling place workers.

Every year they are there serving long hours because they want to help make sure our voting process works fairly and smoothly for everyone involved. Be sure to say thanks to them when you cast your ballot.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

