Hits & Misses: Election Day workers, candidates, voters

HIT: To the poll workers and elections board staff who allow our representative democracy to function.

Hundreds of people in Cayuga and Onondaga County will work from early this morning until well into the night making sure voters have their voices heard in the 2022 general election. They've gone through training to do this job for little pay and, unfortunately, not enough appreciation from their fellow citizens.

If you're heading to the polls today, be sure to say thanks to the men and women doing this vital work.

MISS: To eligible residents who will not exercise their right to vote in this year's election.

Especially these days, with early voting dates and much more flexibility to vote via mail, there really are no valid excuses for failing to take part in an election. But when one fails to vote, they give up their most direct way to have a say in how government at all levels operates.

HIT: To all of the candidates whose names are on the ballots in this year's elections.

There's some huge differences among them, but one thing that unites every person running for office at any level is a commitment to service that requires major investments of time and often money, and a huge amount of stress for themselves and their families.

It's a huge burden to run for office, but thankfully we have people willing to do it.

