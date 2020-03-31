Hits & Misses: Election postponements, Cayuga County helpers, NY fishing season

HIT: To the state executive order that has pushed special state elections and the New York presidential primary back a couple of months.

The prospect of trying to conduct fair and safe elections in April, as the peak of novel coronavirus cases might be hitting much of New York state, was frightening. Fortunately, Gov. Andrew Cuomo heeded the calls of elections officials around the state and postponed the voting to June 23, the same date as the federal primary. Village elections, originally scheduled for mid-March, have also been pushed into June.

These measures just made common sense. Now there's time to plan, and hopefully, time for the worst of COVID-19 to get behind us.

HIT: To the almost countless examples of people in the Cayuga County-area helping each other through this pandemic.

Today our Lake Life section kicks off a new recurring feature in which we'll spotlight good deeds being done by residents, organizations and businesses in the community. We hope they serve as inspiration for others to find their own ways to safely help their friends, families and neighbors.

