Hits & Misses: Elective surgeries at Auburn hospital, meat market closes, meals for Mothers' Day

HIT: To the return of elective surgery services at Auburn Community Hospital.
As part of the state's gradual re-opening of the economy after weeks of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the hospital got clearance to resume these procedures, starting this week.
This is a welcomed step for residents in the community who can once again access these services, and it's also an important revenue source for the hospital, which like all other facilities around the state, has been hit financially by this pandemic.
MISS: To the closure of an iconic family-owned Auburn business.
Indelicato's Meat Market has closed its doors for good after the Indelicato family decided it was no longer viable to continue operating. Four generations of the Indelicato family have been serving the community with quality products and service for more than a century.
It's sad news for the Auburn area. On behalf of a grateful community, we wish the family all the best in this new chapter in their lives.
HIT: To a handful of fire departments who found a way to safely allow families to treat their mothers to some tasty food.
Fire departments in King Ferry, Scipio and Sennett held socially distanced, takeout-style chicken barbecues Sunday for Mother's Day. Kudos to all who did the planning to make these happen.
