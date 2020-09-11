Hits & Misses: Emerson Park upgrades, jail clothing causes a stir, Auburn business takes off online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: An improvement project at Emerson Park in Owasco is nearing completion. The Deauville Island Pedestrian Pathway includes 4,000 feet of paved paths on the island and a new pedestrian bridge. Part of the park's master plan, some of the work began last fall but early winter weather got in the way of completion.

The bridge, on the island's west side, connects the park's path system to the Auburn High School and Auburn Owasco Riverfront Trail systems. Work is expected to be complete the week of Sept. 21-25.

MISS: A man who previously spent time in the Cayuga County Jail was spotted Wednesday running along Grant Avenue in Auburn wearing clothing issued to inmates at the jail. A 911 call reporting a man in an orange, apparently jail-issued, jumpsuit, prompted the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to lock down the jail and make sure that all of its inmates were accounted for. The man was later spotted in a vehicle and charged with possession of stolen property. He declined to explain to authorities how he came into possession of the jailhouse attire.