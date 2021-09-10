Hits & Misses: Encouraging youth sports, Women's Hall inductions postponed, fighting the scourge of drugs

HIT: A "funraiser" this weekend for a local nonprofit is aimed at keeping children engaged in physical activity.

Sports 4 All is holding a get-together from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Clifford Park on Mary Street in Auburn featuring free sports equipment giveaways, a sports clinics for elementary school children, school supply boxes for the first 200 children and more. Sports 4 All, started last year by Auburn student Madison Chambers, collects equipment and funds for local youth who need them to participate in sports. The nonprofit earned Madison a Rising Star Award from the Central New York Business Journal earlier this year. For more information, visit sports-for-all.org.

MISS: Ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the postponement of induction ceremonies at the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.

The event had been planned for Oct. 2 but has now been put off until September 2022. This year’s inductees had included Octavia Butler, Judy Chicago, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo, Mia Hamm, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, Indra Nooyi, and Michelle Obama. The Hall of Fame said that when the event is held next year there will be a livestream available in addition to the in-person activities.