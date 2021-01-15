Hits & Misses: Entrepreneur forges ahead, mail carrier charged, sales tax revenues rebound

HIT: As businesses continue forging ahead under difficult circumstances, the kitchen at Moondog's Lounge has become home to an entrepreneur offering vegan food for takeout in Auburn.
Business at the 24 State St. lounge has been hampered by COVID-19 operating restrictions, so Robert Auchman jumped at the chance to rent the kitchen and launch his own business. Twisted Vegan opened this week, serving plant-based lunches and other specialties Wednesday through Fridays.
Most menu items are in the range of $10 to $12, and Auchman is also making desserts. For more information, visit twistedvegancafe.com or facebook.com/twistedvegancafe.
MISS: Federal prosecutors said a Cato woman who had worked as a mail carrier was recently arraigned in federal court in Syracuse on a charge of obstructing the mail by "willfully failing to deliver mail entrusted to the United States Postal Service for delivery in Onondaga County."
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 6 months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
HIT: Cayuga County and most of its municipalities saw sales tax revenue rebound in the final quarter of 2020.
A difficult year for commerce saw Cayuga County receive nearly $24 million in sales tax funds in 2020, an increase of 1.4% from 2019. After being down 3.4% after three quarters, towns in the county finished the year with a 5.7% increase, and villages ended the year with a 6.6% gain. The city of Auburn saw improvement in the final quarter, but not enough to prevent an annual decrease of 4.8% from 2019.
