Hits & Misses: Entrepreneur forges ahead, mail carrier charged, sales tax revenues rebound

A difficult year for commerce saw Cayuga County receive nearly $24 million in sales tax funds in 2020, an increase of 1.4% from 2019. After being down 3.4% after three quarters, towns in the county finished the year with a 5.7% increase, and villages ended the year with a 6.6% gain. The city of Auburn saw improvement in the final quarter, but not enough to prevent an annual decrease of 4.8% from 2019.