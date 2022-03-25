Hits & Misses: Erie Canal promotion, gunshots in Auburn, state police recruitment

HIT: To an effort at extending the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor designation for another 15 years.

A bill introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would reauthorize the corridor, which was designated as a national heritage area in 2000, through 2037. The corridor stretches hundreds of miles across the state and includes attractions in Cayuga County.

"The Erie Canal is a vital economic engine for tourism in upstate New York, not to mention one of the Empire State's greatest attractions and most impressive features," Schumer said. "This legislation will ensure the legacy of the Erie Canal's beauty remains intact and continues to inspire the next generation."

MISS: The Auburn Police Department said that a residence in the area of Holley Street was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire on March 18. Residents told 911 they heard gunshots and a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed after 11:30 p.m. that night. Police said that no injuries were reported.

The shooting came on the heels of a fatal shooting on Perrine Street on March 15. The investigation into both cases is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the APD at (315) 253-3232 or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

HIT: In addition to recruiting more minority candidates, the New York State Police is actively working to hire more women.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said this week that the state police aims to raise the percentage of female recruits to 30% by 2030. It also agrees to have bias-free policies, an inclusive culture, and promote equitable hiring. Presently, 11.6% of state troopers are women. The deadline to register for the next entrance exam is April 10, and more information can be found at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

