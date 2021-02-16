Hits & Misses: Expanding in-person classes, Syracuse's streak, winter weather

HIT: To the news that several school districts in the Cayuga County-area are taking steps to add more in-person learning opportunities.

The increase in staff vaccinations along with the decrease in community spread of COVID-19 are providing the chance for some districts to bring more students into their buildings.

While the pre-pandemic education model is still far away from reality, it's encouraging to see this development, which ultimately benefits students.

MISS: After what can safely be described as a mild start to winter, we're now getting hammered pretty good by snow and cold in central New York. This week's storm is the latest example.

Yes, this is what we expect in mid-February, but it would be nice to have a string of sunny days with temperatures above freezing for a few days in the near future.

HIT: To the Syracuse University men's basketball team, for rebounding from a tough loss with two solid wins last week.