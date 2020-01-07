HIT: To a major expansion for a Cayuga County-area manufacturing company.
Tessy Plastics announced recently that it will build a $20 million addition at its Elbridge campus, a move that will create about a 50 jobs. New business is driving this project for Tessy, which has other central New York facilities, including one in Auburn.
MISS: A tough way to end an impressive season for the Buffalo Bills football team.
The Bills stormed out to a 16-0 lead on the road in Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, they could not hold off a furious Houston comeback, and eventually lost in overtime.
The defeat means the Bills will have to wait at least another season until the franchise's first playoff win since 1995.
Although Saturday's loss stings, Bills fans should also be filled with plenty of hope. After a long drought, this marked the second year the team made the postseason in three seasons. And with the young core of talented players on this roster, the potential for a team that can make a playoff run is undeniable.
HIT: To a couple of impressive overtime wins for the Syracuse University's women's basketball team.
The Orange entertained fans in the Carrier Dome on Thursday by handling then No. 8-ranked Florida State, 90-89, in overtime on a final second basketball by Emily Engstler.
They followed that effort with another thriller in extra time on Sunday. This time, the Orange dominated the overtime to come away with a 74-63 win over longtime nemesis Notre Dame. It was Syracuse's first victory over the Fighting Irish since 2002.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.