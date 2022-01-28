Hits & Misses: Fair Haven pier repairs, NY retailer broke rules, Auburn native releases album

HIT: As part of a $1 trillion federal infrastructure package, $10 million in repairs will be made to the West Barrier Bar pier in Fair Haven. The Army Corps of Engineers will oversee repairs of damage caused by extreme weather, including a winter storm in February 2019 and significant flooding along Lake Ontario.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $17 billion for Army Corps of Engineers projects. The West Barrier Bar pier repairs are part of the Army Corps of Engineers' operations and maintenance work plan, which will be supported by $4 billion of the funding. Reconstruction of the pier is expected be completed this year.

MISS: An internet company based out of Ithaca is still on the radar of the state Attorney General's Office, which is urging customers of the online plant retailer, ShrubBucket, who are owed money for undelivered services or products to immediately file a claim in the company’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

The state said that ShrubBucket, a seller of plants, shrubs, and trees, filed for bankruptcy on June 18, 2021, but continued to wrongfully accept deposits from consumers up to a week before that bankruptcy filing. More than 2,000 consumers paid deposits in May of 2021, but the company never fulfilled its orders or provided refunds, the state said, and affected consumers may still file a claim to secure their refund.

HIT: An Auburn native turned an unexpected amount of downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to further explore his craft.

Pianist Nicholas Hrynyk recently released "Homecoming," a collection of five original compositions he debuted during a November concert at Willard Memorial Chapel. During an extended visit in Auburn from his home base of Brooklyn, Hrynyk said that he continued teaching piano online and was inspired to start writing music again. The album is available on most major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0