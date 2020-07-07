Hits & Misses: Falcon Park anniversary, NY State Fair, Cayuga County heat

HIT: To Auburn Doubledays General Manager David Lindberg, for working with a local couple to continue a special tradition.
Bill and Cathy Techman have been tossing out a pitch before Doubledays games each year to mark their July 5, 2003, wedding anniversary. The couple were married before a game at Falcon Park that year.
With no Minor League Baseball this summer because of the coronavirus, the streak could have ended. But Lindberg met the Techmans on Sunday and allowed them into the empty stadium and onto the field so they could make another pitch.
It was a touching moment that speaks to the heart of what the Doubledays have meant to this community.
AUBURN — Like they do every year, Bill and Cathy Techman crossed the field at Falcon Park on…
MISS: To the cancellation of the New York State Fair.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made official what we all figured was the inevitable announcement. The fair is simply too large of a gathering to hold safely during the coronavirus pandemic, especially with cases surging in many parts of the country.
The loss of the state fair is a blow to the region's economy, for sure. It's also tough on the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who look forward to the entertainment the fair provides each year. Hopefully the situation in 2021 is a lot different.
HIT: To a wave of sweltering heat and humidity this week in the Cayuga County area.
Much of the area was under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service on Monday, and forecasts are calling for similar conditions for most of the week.
Heat waves are going to come every summer; let's hope this one doesn't last as long as predicted.
Regardless, the most important thing we all need to remember is to be safe and keep an eye on neighbors and pets so no one gets sick or puts their life in danger.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.