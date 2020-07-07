Hits & Misses: Falcon Park anniversary, NY State Fair, Cayuga County heat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To Auburn Doubledays General Manager David Lindberg, for working with a local couple to continue a special tradition.

Bill and Cathy Techman have been tossing out a pitch before Doubledays games each year to mark their July 5, 2003, wedding anniversary. The couple were married before a game at Falcon Park that year.

With no Minor League Baseball this summer because of the coronavirus, the streak could have ended. But Lindberg met the Techmans on Sunday and allowed them into the empty stadium and onto the field so they could make another pitch.

It was a touching moment that speaks to the heart of what the Doubledays have meant to this community.

+2 Couple married at Falcon Park in 2003 throw first and only pitch of 2020 AUBURN — Like they do every year, Bill and Cathy Techman crossed the field at Falcon Park on…

MISS: To the cancellation of the New York State Fair.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made official what we all figured was the inevitable announcement. The fair is simply too large of a gathering to hold safely during the coronavirus pandemic, especially with cases surging in many parts of the country.