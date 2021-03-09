Hits & Misses: Fans at Cayuga County games, Auburn house fire, Syracuse in ACC tournament

HIT: To the return of limited spectators for indoor high school sports competitions in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department last week lifted its ban on fans that it established when high-risk sports were first cleared to resume a few weeks earlier. Now, indoor contests can have two spectators per student athlete. Those who attend must wear masks and be physically distanced from other attendees.

With COVID-19 still prevalent in the community but decreasing, this policy strikes a reasonable balance. It's nice for students and their families to have this opportunity in what has been a challenging time for scholastic sports.

MISS: To a weekend house fire that heavily damaged an Auburn home.

The Friday night fire on Derby Avenue was knocked down quickly by the Auburn Fire Department, but the house still had to be condemned. That meant four adults and five children were displaced and getting assistance from the American Red Cross. Thankfully no one was injured.

HIT: To the Syracuse University men's basketball team's week of preparation time for the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.