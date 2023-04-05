HIT: Service agencies in Cayuga County continue to work to address community needs tied to addiction.

Officials announced recently that opioid lawsuit settlement funds are being directed to prevention and support services through a variety of providers. Programs set to be funded this year include substance use prevention and counseling services and programming for school districts through Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs; recovery peer services through Nick’s Ride 4 Friends; and response efforts coordinated by the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center that will include community Narcan training and distribution and maintaining countywide overdose data surveillance and reporting.

MISS: A Monday morning fire caused a power outage in downtown Auburn.

New York State Electric and Gas said the problem originated at the North Green Street substation and the Auburn Fire Department found a short in one of the underground power lines. Power was shut off for more than 1,100 customers, and police officers directed traffic at intersections without working signals. Power was restored Monday night.

HIT: Anglers were out along streambanks last weekend for the traditional opening day of trout season in New York.

Catch-and-release fishing is allowed at other times of the year, but April 1 marks the opening of the harvest season for inland trout. The DEC said that trout stocking is in full swing, with more than 1.8 million catchable brook, brown, and rainbow trout being released in ponds and streams across the state.

