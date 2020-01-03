HIT: To efforts to lessen the prevalence of annoying phone calls.
The federal government and the state of New York are focused on trying to reduce robocalls — automated systems that make millions of phone calls in an effort to sell products and services or outright rip people off. Federal legislation signed this week will require phone companies to help stop robocalls — and to do it in such a way that there will be no cost to consumers. New York is considering a similar move that would strengthen financial penalties for companies that violate the Do Not Call law. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said that more than 10 million robocalls are made to New Yorkers on a daily basis. Enforcement of any new rules will be difficult, because many of the calls originate from overseas, but anything that might help reduce annoying calls is better than nothing at all.
MISS: To a series of incidents aimed at New York State Troopers in upstate New York.
A Vernon man is accused of focusing undue attention in and around Troop D headquarters in Oneida County, where troopers said he has made 100 phone calls with no legitimate purpose, brought items into the lobby there and used vulgar language. The man once tried to learn a trooper's home address, police said, and has made statements "insinuating retaliation and bodily harm" over a previous encounter with authorities. Most recently, the 50-year-old was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree stalking after allegedly parking at a nearby business and watching the Troop D headquarters with binoculars for more than seven hours.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.