Hits & Misses: Fillmore Glen park expanding, Cayuga County deputy stabbed, suffragists celebrated

HIT: A recent land acquisition will benefit both Fillmore Glen State Park and the Owasco Lake watershed. The state Department of Environmental Conservation and The Nature Conservancy announced this week the purchase of a 203-acre parcel of undeveloped land in the town of Locke. The property includes vacant woodland and about 50 acres of wetlands, with two seasonal streams that eventually feed into the park’s natural swimming pool, where the water continues to Owasco Lake. The Nature Conservancy plans to convey the parcel to the state Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation to be added to Fillmore Glen.

MISS: A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputy was stabbed last week at a home in the town of Aurelius. Two deputies and a New York state trooper had arrived with a court order directing a man to turn over his firearms after he had previously been charged with crimes. Police said the man refused to comply and started to fight with officers, cutting and stabbing one of the deputies. The man retreated into his home but later surrendered peacefully after an hours-long standoff. The deputy was treated for his injuries at a hospital in Syracuse.