Hits & Misses: Finger Lakes Arts Council event, Bills struggles, Cayuga County jail program

HIT: To the debut of a new holiday arts festival in Auburn.

The Holiday Festival of the Creative Arts at Willard Memorial Chapel provided a two-day showcase for area artisans to exhibit and sell their creations. The new event is a program of the Finger Lakes Art Council.

Organizers said they were overwhelmed with the number of exhibitors who applied to be in the festival, a sign of what they believe was pent-up demand for shows that have been less frequent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MISS: To another tough loss for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills fell in overtime Sunday at Tampa Bay, home of the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback and longtime Buffalo nemesis Tom Brady.

Buffalo dug a deep hole, falling behind 24-3, before waking up and making an impressive comeback to send it to overtime. Some questionable referee calls and non-calls certainly went against Buffalo, which now has a 7-6 record.

While the result was extremely frustrating for Bills fans, who expected a much better record this year, the team's play in the second half is hopefully a sign of a new string of victories to close out the season and build momentum for the playoffs.

HIT: To a federal grant that will help people transition into the community when they've been serving time at the Cayuga County Jail.

Cayuga Counseling Services and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office have secured a three-year, $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to develop and implement a Community-Based Jail Reentry Program.

The aim, according to a news release from Sheriff Brian Schenck, is to "reduce recidivism, increase public safety and improve inmate transition back into the community through rehabilitation (in-jail multi-disciplinary treatment, services and programming to prepare inmates for release followed by intensive post release services)."

The Citizen Editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0