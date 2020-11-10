Hits & Misses: Finn Bell's gift to Auburn, CNY COVID-19 cluster, Buffalo Bills' win streak

HIT: To Finn Bell, the young Auburn resident who has once again given back to the city.
Finn, 12, recently presented Auburn Mayor Mike Quill with a donation for improvements to the city's Christmas tree on display by Memorial City Hall.
He has given to the city a few times in his young life, all as a way to say thanks to the community for the support given to him and his family when his mother was killed nine years ago.
At last week's Auburn City Council meeting, the mayor thanked Finn and presented him with a key to the city.
MISS: To the rising coronavirus rate putting a large chunk of Onondaga County into one of the New York state's "cluster zones," which means increased restrictions aimed at reversing a troubling trend.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a handful of new zones on Monday around upstate New York. It's an important reminder that the fight against this virus starts with all of us as individuals making smart decisions about where we go, what we do and how we protect ourselves and our families.
HIT: To a third straight win for the Buffalo Bills.
After slogging through a couple of divisional battles the previous two weeks, the Bills improved their record to an impressive 7-2 with an entertaining victory over the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Buffalo has beaten some solid teams, but Sunday's win was the best so far this year, given the strength of the opponent. This team is in a strong position for the second half of the season.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
