Hits & Misses: Firefighter history in Auburn, New York football success, Yankee roster move

HIT: To the dedication of a marker that will tell the story of Auburn's connection to a longstanding firefighting advocacy organization in New York state.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York held a re-dedication ceremony Saturday for the historic marker that was created in the 1970s to commemorate when the group's original convention took place in 1872 in Auburn.

After being housed in the Cayuga Museum's collections since the early 2000s, the marker has been refurbished and installed at the new Auburn public safety building, which serves as headquarters for the Auburn Fire Department.

MISS: To the New York Yankees putting Auburn's hometown baseball hero on its minor league roster.

It was exciting seeing Auburn High School graduate Tim Locastro on the team celebrating some major Yankee accomplishments last month, as the team clinched the division championship and Aaron Judge tied the franchise records for home runs in a season. But on Friday, the Yankees announced Locastro was being assigned to its Triple A team.

Hopefully, Locastro's speed and defensive skills might get him back up with the big league club at some point during the Major League Baseball playoffs.

HIT: To a clean sweep for New York's three National Football League teams and its most high-profile collegiate squad.

The Syracuse University team improved to 5-0 by crushing Wagner on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome, the team's best start since the 1980s.

And on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all captured hard-fought victories.

