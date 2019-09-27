HIT: To training for the unexpected.
It's not every day that someone needs to be rescued from the bottom of a steep slope, but Auburn firefighters were ready and able to do just that Tuesday. A man who had fallen down onto the bank of the Owasco River was found to be bleeding, in pain and saying that he was unable to move. A team of firefighters performed what's called a high angle rescue, using ropes and other equipment to hoist the person uphill in a basket. Onlookers applauded a job well done when the man was successfully rescued from his predicament.
MISS: To taking a shortcut to the county jail.
An Auburn man has been accused of plotting to deliver drugs to a man who has been held in the Cayuga County Jail on a long list of charges since August. Sheriff Brian Schenck said that his staff got information from the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force that the man planned to send narcotics and other drugs through the mail and also deliver them in person. He was arrested after arriving at the jail and charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor.
HIT: To promoting safety near railroad crossings.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver, an organization focused on railroad safety, took part in an effort Tuesday to monitor crossings in Cayuga County. Cards with information on rail safety were handed out to motorists, and some drivers and pedestrians received citations or warnings. Officials say that a vehicle or pedestrian is struck by a train an average of once every three hours in the Unites States.