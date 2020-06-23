Hits & Misses: Firehouse barbecue a big hit, mask order being ignored, Habitat mission carries on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HIT: Many organizations have seen important annual fundraising opportunities come and go after big gatherings came to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic. The Fleming Fire Department was able to avoid that fate by putting together a Father's Day chicken barbecue with a drive-thru that allowed members and guests to avoid much personal contact. Cars began lining up for the drive-thru at 9:30 a.m. and all 700 available meals were sold within about 40 minutes after the official opening at 11. "Definitely everybody's looking to get out and do something," Chris Lawton, the event's committee chair, said. "You can tell that."

MISS: As more businesses open back up after months of closures, it seems not everyone has gotten the message about the need to wear a face mask inside stores, restaurants and other places where people mingle. The Cayuga County Health Department said it has been receiving calls and complaints about people and businesses not complying with regulations regarding face coverings in public and officials are reminding the public that businesses have the right to refuse service to customers who won't follow the rules.

HIT: Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity has joined the Homes, Communities, Hope + You campaign to help families who need access to affordable housing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Habitat said the campaign is helping chapters around the world unite as a global network during the crisis. The local chapter will soon be looking for its next project to help renovate a property for a new family partner. For more information, visit facebook.com/cayugahabitat.