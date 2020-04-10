Hits & Misses: First responders salute essential workers in Auburn, phone scams on the rise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HIT: Auburn-area first responders held a parade Wednesday to show their appreciation for essential workers supporting the community during the coronavirus pandemic. TLC Emergency Medical Services, Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office paraded vehicles past Wegmans, Walmart, Auburn Community Hospital and other workplaces. Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said that Sgt. Christine Gilfus came up with the idea to "let the folks know who have to work to provide essential services that we appreciate their efforts."

Earlier in the week, county Sheriff Brian Schenck, APD Chief Shawn Butler and others paid a special visit to Dakota-Lynn Smith, of Auburn, delivering a goody bag and playing "Happy Birthday" over a loudspeaker to help celebrate her 12th birthday.