Hits & Misses: First responders salute essential workers in Auburn, phone scams on the rise

HIT: Auburn-area first responders held a parade Wednesday to show their appreciation for essential workers supporting the community during the coronavirus pandemic. TLC Emergency Medical Services, Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office paraded vehicles past Wegmans, Walmart, Auburn Community Hospital and other workplaces. Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said that Sgt. Christine Gilfus came up with the idea to "let the folks know who have to work to provide essential services that we appreciate their efforts."
Earlier in the week, county Sheriff Brian Schenck, APD Chief Shawn Butler and others paid a special visit to Dakota-Lynn Smith, of Auburn, delivering a goody bag and playing "Happy Birthday" over a loudspeaker to help celebrate her 12th birthday.
MISS: Scams claiming to offer grants for home repair to the elderly and homeowners are on the rise. The state Office for the Aging said that scammers are taking advantage of the federal stimulus bill to push phony offers for home repair grants. Many older adults have received a post card from the National Residential Improvement Association, but advocates said that while the offer may appear official, it is not a government program, and the company currently does not have a valid business license.
Homeowners should steer clear of callers requiring a fee in exchange for a grant or printed offers of free grants, and are reminded to never share personal information, like Medicare, Social Security number or banking information over the phone.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
