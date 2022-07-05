Hits & Misses: Fourth of July in Cayuga County, all-star teams, racing tragedy

HIT: To the full return of Fourth of July community events in the Cayuga County area this year.

From the week-long festivities in Fair Haven to the big July 3 fireworks show at Emerson Park to the traditional parade on the streets of Owasco on July 4 itself, there was no shortage of places to celebrate America's birth with family and community members.

Thanks to all of the organizers and volunteers who make these special events happen.

MISS: To the death of a competitor at a Weedsport Speedway race on Saturday night.

The American Flat Track series racer Ryan Varnes, 24, of Pennsylvania, died at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a crash during an event at the speedway.

"The Varnes family has been a staple in the flat track community for decades, and they need our prayers during this difficult time,” said Gene Crouch, chief operating officer of AMA Pro Racing, which operates the traveling racing circuit. “Ryan was the class of the field, both on track and off track. His bright smile, perpetual optimism and loyal friendship will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Motorcycle racer dies in crash at Weedsport Speedway A 24-year-old racing competitor from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash at Weedsport Speedway on Saturday night.

HIT: To the Cayuga County-area students athletes being honored as spring 2022 all-stars in The Citizen.

Sports writer Justin Ritzel kicked off the spring sports selections with most-outstanding athlete profiles and all-star selections late last week and will continue through this week. These young men and women have demonstrated hard work and talent all season, and should be proud of their accomplishments.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0