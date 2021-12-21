Hits & Misses: Free downtown Auburn parking, Syracuse hoops postponements, a Bills victory

HIT: To the continuation of free on-street parking for up to two hours in downtown Auburn.

The Auburn City Council recently discussed with the head of the city police department's traffic enforcement and the director of the downtown business improvement district whether to continue a pandemic-driven program that made parking on the streets in front of downtown businesses free for up to two hours.

The consensus was to keep the program going, but to take some steps to cut down on people who abuse the access by leaving their vehicles in the same spots all day.

MISS: To the COVID-19 outbreak forcing Syracuse University to postpone a pair of home games for the men's basketball team.

We're sure the Orange players have been eager to get back on the court for a game following a Dec. 11 loss at Georgetown, but a week off that was supposed to end on Saturday got extended when games were scratched because of COVID-19 issues.

Hopefully all affected have full recoveries, and the team get back to playing basketball and creating some momentum for a strong Atlantic Coast Conference season.

HIT: To a much-needed victory for the Buffalo Bills.

Following a tough loss at Tampa a week earlier, the Bills got back to winning football on Sunday with a solid victory at home over the Carolina Panthers. With the New England Patriots losing on Saturday to the Indianapolis Colts, the Bills can get themselves back in control of the division with a win this coming Sunday when they travel to New England.

It's been an up-and-down regular season, to be sure, but the most important part of the schedule is now and the team appears to be heading in the right direction.

