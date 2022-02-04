Hits & Misses: Fun Auburn event returning, emergency housing condemned, Emerson Park repairs set

HIT: The city of Auburn has announced it will restart its annual Memorial Day parade after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan is to have the celebration kick off at 11 a.m. on May 30 with a parade along Genesee Street followed by a performance by Downbeat Percussion in Market Street Park and a wreath-laying ceremony at noon at Veterans Memorial Park. The Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District's Food Truck Rodeo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Market Street, and local band Weekend at Bernie's will perform there from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. It's always nice to have some outdoor fun to look forward to during this season of cold and snow.

MISS: A lack of heat and hot water caused the temporary closure of an Auburn motel that's part of a network of emergency housing for people in need of assistance.

The city of Auburn Code Enforcement Office condemned Grant Motel Monday for numerous code violations after following up on a complaint about a lack of working heat and hot water at the building. Portable space heaters were being used in rooms as the primary source of heat. The city worked with Cayuga County officials to ensure the 17 people being displaced would have access to alternative housing. Several issues will need to addressed before the motel can be occupied again.

HIT: A quick decision by the Cayuga County Legislature will ensure prompt repairs to a crumbling cement seawall that borders part of Deauville Island at Emerson Park.

Legislators have approved an emergency resolution to spend an estimated $50,000 to remove 360 feet of retaining wall and install a new wall after a section of the structure collapsed in the first week of January. The new wall will be made of sections of limestone, and the goal is to have the work completed by mid-March.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0