Hits & Misses: Girl Scout Cookie time, virus-related deaths rise, Betty White Challenge

HIT: While the Christmas season may lay claim to "the most wonderful time of the year," Girl Scout Cookie season can't be very far behind.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council officially kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program last week, and reports that a brand-new flavor has joined the lineup of traditional favorites — a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt called Adventurefuls. The annual fundraiser continues through March 27, and cookies can be purchased from any registered Girl Scout. If you don't know a Girl Scout, visit gsnypenn.org/cookies22 to connect to a local troop to place an order. For more information or assistance, contact the council at (855) 213-8555 option 2, or info@gsnypenn.org.

MISS: Another sad chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic is currently being recorded as Cayuga County had another death this week, the 124th virus-related death reported since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

The death is the ninth in January, the third-highest monthly total of the pandemic, and the most since January 2021 when 60 people died of COVID-19. The fatalities coincide with a spike in cases over the last few weeks, with more than 3,900 new cases being reported since Christmas.

HIT: On what would have been comedic-actress Betty White's 100 birthday Monday, people were encouraged to donate to animal shelters or rescues in her honor. The Betty White Challenge became a popular cause far and wide and drew the attention of animal lovers in the Cayuga County area, as well, with the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York receiving about $3,700 in donations in just the first few hours of the challenge. White died Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

