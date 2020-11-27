Hits & Misses: Girl Scouts plant trees, too many travelers, Auburn firefighters help food pantry

HIT: Area Girl Scouts recently celebrated the organization's founder, Juliette Gordon Low, by taking part in a tree-planting activity in Auburn. Local troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways’ Auburn service unit participated in a service project with Grow Auburn Trees as a means of helping improve their community. Low founded Girl Scouts in 1912, and the organization now has millions of members and alums. The girls planted trees with the assistance of representatives from the city of Auburn and NYSEG. Participating girls included Girl Scout Cadettes Kerrigan and Maggie; Juniors Kenzie, Mackenna, Leatta, Lilly and Meghan; Brownie Amiriah; and Scout Daisy Mya.

MISS: Predictions by AAA are that Thanksgiving highway travel will fall by at least 10% this year, which would be the largest one-year drop since 2008. But that still means tens of millions of people will be on the road to visit friends and family during a dangerous pandemic. And the Transportation Security Administration said that more than 1 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday, even though governors across the county have been imploring people to stay home. We certainly hope we're wrong, but we fear this is an early warning of another spike coming just before Christmas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}