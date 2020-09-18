Hits & Misses: Good growing season, callers have a new scam, fairgrounds get upgrade

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on a lot of activities, but there are plenty of opportunities for socially-distanced visits to area agricultural sites this fall. The wine industry has reported that the weather has been cooperative for an excellent grape crop this year, and tasting rooms will be open for visitors, with some health precautions in place. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches will be welcoming visitors, too, as the harvest season gets into full swing through October.

MISS: Energy companies NYSEG and RG&E said that they have received reports of customers getting calls from people who claim to be employees or consultants saying that an overcharge has been made to the customer’s account and offering a future bill credit. The caller then asks customers to provide further information. Additionally, customers have reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone. The companies said they will never demand customers purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards, to make payments. The calls are from thieves and homeowners are advised to hang up.