Hits & Misses: Good Samaritans come to the rescue, criminals can't seem to break the habit

HIT: Allan Miller, of Scipio, found himself at the right place at the right time — and a Ledyard family is awfully glad that he did.
Miller was delivering The Citizen Sunday morning when he saw flames coming through the roof of a home on Ledyard Road. Miller got no response when he banged on the door, so he went inside and shouted that everyone should get out quickly. His actions stirred the sleeping family members, and everyone made it safely outside.
You have free articles remaining.
In another case of good fortune, after an elderly man crashed into a tree on Weedsport-Sennett Road on Wednesday, passersby helped the injured driver get out of the vehicle. A fire that started in the engine compartment later spread out of control and destroyed the vehicle entirely.
MISS: An Auburn man who previously served five years in state prison for a robbery conviction in Queens County was in Cayuga County Court this week regarding a September 2019 cocaine bust by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force. The defendant's latest felony conviction earned him 3 1/2 years in prison to be followed by 2 1/2 years of post-release supervision.
Another repeat offender was in court Thursday for breaking into coin boxes at an Auburn car wash during a series of offenses that caused nearly $20,000 in property damage. The crime will cost the Auburn man 2 1/3 to seven years in prison. He was on probation at the time, having previously pleaded guilty to crimes related to his participation in a city methamphetamine lab.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.