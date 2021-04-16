Hits & Misses: Graduation ceremonies OK'd, vaccine pause, honest person found lost cash in Auburn

HIT: The person who dropped $2,000 cash in an Auburn parking lot had the good fortune of having an honest person be the one to find it. The Auburn Police Department said that the owner of Smitty's Fish House West at 343 Genesee St. found the money in his parking lot last week and when no one came in looking for it, he called the APD to turn the money over for safe keeping. The APD reported this week that a contractor who had just been paid for a job was the one who lost the money, and the case was solved on a positive note.