Hits & Misses: Graduation rates improve, avoiding coyote conflicts, free fishing this weekend

HIT: The latest data from the state Education Department shows that most schools in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES exceeded the state average in graduation rates last year.

The statewide graduation rate was 86.1% last year compared with 84.8% the year before, and state officials said alterations to traditional assessments because of COVID-19 may be part of the reason for the upswing. The highest graduation rate locally was at Southern Cayuga High School, which saw 98% of its seniors earn a diploma. Port Byron's graduation rate jumped from 90% in 2020 to 96% last year. Auburn High School's August 2021 graduation rate of 77% was up from 76% a year earlier.

MISS: As people in our rural areas know, coyotes generally avoid contact with people, but state officials are asking people to be wary of unusual behavior.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said that coyotes can become more territorial during breeding and pup-rearing seasons and may lose their natural fear of people if they learn to associate food sources such as trash or pet food with humans. To lessen the chances of issues, people are encouraged to not feed pets outside, fence or enclose compost piles, prevent access to garbage and eliminate the availability of bird seed. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable, and children should be taught to appreciate coyotes from a distance, the DEC said.

HIT: The state's first free fishing weekend of 2022 is here, and freshwater fishing will be allowed without a license Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 and 20.

People unfamiliar with ice fishing are encouraged to do their homework first by reading the ice fishing chapter of the DEC's I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing. Ice conditions vary from place to place and can change very quickly, so people should check ice conditions and avoid situations that appear to present even a remote risk. Additional free fishing days will include June 25 and 26, Sep. 24 (National Hunting and Fishing Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0