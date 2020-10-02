Hits & Misses: Grant will help Wells College students, limousine crash report, boating on the Erie Canal

HIT: A five year grant worth more than $935,000 will help boost student success at Wells College. The U.S. Department of Education grant will support services meant to increase retention and graduation rates for students from low-income backgrounds, first-generation college students and students with disabilities. The money will allow Wells to dedicate extra resources to course advising, financial and economic literacy, tutoring and mentoring, and guidance in applying to graduate or professional schools, the college said.

MISS: Federal investigators said there is plenty of blame to go around in the case of a 2018 limousine crash in New York state that killed 20 people, including a Moravia man. The National Transportation Safety Board's report on the incident said that the operator of the limo company falsified records regarding the seating capacity of the vehicle that crashed and took other steps to avoid safety regulations. The report also said that the Department of Motor Vehicles failed to verify vehicle registration forms and the state Department of Transportation failed to keep the company from operating without authority.