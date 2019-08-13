HIT: To another fun-filled and action-packed edition of the Great Race.
The annual run, bike and paddle competition took place in and around the Emerson Park area on Sunday at the north end of Owasco Lake. This event, from its beginning, has aimed to promote physical fitness for everyone, not just elite athletes. And seeing the hundreds of participants on the roads and in the water is proof that the mission continues to get accomplished.
Thanks to the Great Race Committee and the dozens of volunteers who help bring it all together each year.
MISS: To a growing challenge for Cayuga County-area school districts — finding regular bus drivers to help get students to and from school and extra-curricular events.
Administrators from several local school districts last week discussed the shortage of applicants for school bus jobs. An aggressive and comprehensive effort to recruit new drivers is unfolding throughout the state, and we hope it's successful. School bus transportation is something that can be easy to take for granted, but without a crew of dedicated drivers, it can't be provided.
HIT: To the Auburn Doubledays, for planning to host an American citizenship naturalization ceremony before one of its home games this week.
Before Thursday's game at Falcon Park, 25 citizenship candidates are scheduled to take the Oath of Allegiance in a ceremony on the field. The Doubledays said they are the first Minor League Baseball franchise to hold such an event.
This should be a memorable night that brings together something embedded in American culture — the game of baseball — with a group of people who have worked to become citizens of this nation.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.