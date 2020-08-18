Hits & Misses: Gyms and bowling alleys open; casinos still closed; HABs abound

HIT: To the state's decision to allow reopenings for two types of businesses that are often locally owned and operated: bowling alleys and gyms.
Gov. Cuomo put out the bowling alley news on Friday, and on Monday, he announced the rules that will allow gyms to open as soon as Aug. 24. Both of these businesses have been severely hurt by the mandated coronavirus-related closures in New York state.
There are some limits in place for these reopenings in order to minimize the possibility of COVID-19 spread, and we urge owners and customers to abide by them so this reopening doesn't become temporary.
MISS: To the continued closure of commercial casinos in New York state.
Despite just about every other type of business being allowed to open, despite the casinos that operate in the state having detailed safety plans in place, and despite the fact that Native American-run casinos have been open for weeks with state-paid inspectors working inside them, Cuomo continues to single out these facilities in his closure orders.
MISS: To the proliferation of harmful algal blooms in Owasco Lake, where activity had been quiet this summer until a little more than a week ago.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation reports 10 new blooms on the lake were confirmed between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13, including a couple deemed widespread.
Fortunately, drinking water testing has shown that HAB toxins are not infiltrating the public supplies, but the blooms in the lake remain a major problem for recreational users and those who draw water directly from the lake.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
