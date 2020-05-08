Hits & Misses: Helping Cayuga County dairy farmers, weather not helping boating season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIT: In an effort to make the best of a bad situation, two Cayuga County organizations have put together milk giveaways to support the local dairy industry that's been hit with a lack of markets because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, the Cayuga County Dairy Promotion team will be giving away 300 half-gallons of milk in front of the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus on West Genesee Street Road in Aurelius. And the Auburn Rotary Club is hosting a free milk event beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, for the first 500 cars that arrive at Auburn High School at 250 Lake Ave.

MISS: Even as boat launches and marinas begin to open in New York state, spring weather appears to be conspiring against boaters being able to get out and have much fun.

Since the lifting of statewide restrictions that closed public boat launches because of the coronavirus pandemic, the weather in the Cayuga County area has been downright wintry, with gusting winds, temperatures dipping into the 30s and even a bit of snow in the air. And the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office released a statement this week advising boaters to exercise "extreme caution" on area lakes and rivers. Recent heavy rains have elevated water levels and debris in the water can be undetectable from the surface when waterways are flooded.