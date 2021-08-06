Hits & Misses: Helping feed Auburn families, destructive insect alert, upgrades at Fillmore Glen

HIT: The Auburn Hunger Task Force recently began using a kitchen at the Fingerlakes Mall food court to prepare meals for families in the community. The task force is distributing food from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at Melone Village and Brogan Manor in Auburn. People do not need to live at those locations, and anyone in Auburn in need may come and pick up a meal. The task force said that its goal is to have the food delivered within 15 to 30 minutes of being prepared and packaged so that people will be getting warm meals. The task force hopes to be delivering meals three days a week by the end of the year and partner with other food nonprofits. For more information, visit auburnhtf.org.
MISS: Among the many invasive pests being found in the region, Asian longhorned beetles attack a variety of hardwoods, including maples, birches, and willows, and state officials are asking for help in finding any infestations. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging swimming pool owners to participate in an annual survey to help locate infestations before they cause serious damage to forests. For the duration of the swimming season, the DEC is asking pool owners to periodically check their filters for insects that resemble Asian longhorned beetles and report any finds either by emailing photos to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov or mailing insects to DEC's Forest Health Diagnostics Lab at 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, NY 12054, Attn: Liam Somers. The bugs are about 1.5 inches long, black with white spots, and have black and white antennae. For more information, visit the DEC's website.
HIT: Upgrades at the state park in Moravia will enhance the experience of visitors. Friends of Fillmore Glen State Park is getting more than $13,000 to set up kiosks and install signage at the park. The state Park and Trail Partnership Grants program funding will allow the addition of a waterfall interpretive sign detailing the five waterfalls in the park and kiosks with large laminated trail maps, information on park events and other information. Other interpretive signs will provide information about the Pinnacle Overlook and Dr. Charles Atwood, a physician who advocated for preserving Fillmore Glen in the 1920s.
