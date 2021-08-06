Hits & Misses: Helping feed Auburn families, destructive insect alert, upgrades at Fillmore Glen

HIT: The Auburn Hunger Task Force recently began using a kitchen at the Fingerlakes Mall food court to prepare meals for families in the community. The task force is distributing food from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at Melone Village and Brogan Manor in Auburn. People do not need to live at those locations, and anyone in Auburn in need may come and pick up a meal. The task force said that its goal is to have the food delivered within 15 to 30 minutes of being prepared and packaged so that people will be getting warm meals. The task force hopes to be delivering meals three days a week by the end of the year and partner with other food nonprofits. For more information, visit auburnhtf.org.