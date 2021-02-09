Hits & Misses: Helping Wells students, Bills assistant's honors, SU's struggle

HIT: To the Aurora and Wells College community, for rallying together to help a couple of students continue their education.

Patience Koenig and Emmanuel Fle Chea, two Wells students from the West African country of Liberia, were in jeopardy of not being able to continue their studies because their sponsor's funding fell through. But when word got out of their predicament, Wells alumni, Aurora residents and the college all came together to come up with the money.

The two international students are on track to graduate this year.

"I don't have a word to express how I felt," Koenig told The Citizen. "I'm grateful to everyone who donated, and I promise to pay it forward someday."

"I was shocked and amazed by their kind gesture," Chea said. "This singles out that I am in a community that cares and wants me to succeed."

MISS: To a rough road trip for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

SU fell at Clemson on Saturday, 78-61, dropping the team's record to 10-6. A scheduled visit to North Carolina State is up next. Hopefully Syracuse, which has looked brilliant at times and horrendous at others this year, can get a winning streak started.