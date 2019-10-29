MISS: To a double dose of bad football news last weekend.
Both the Syracuse Orange and Buffalo Bills lost their games. For the Orange, it was the continuation of a disappointing season. For the Bills, it was a surprising letdown in what had been an excellent year so far.
An Auburn man has been charged by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and charged with attempted assault of a police officer. The office said the suspect drove head-on into a sheriff's office K9 vehicle that was on the side of the road in Ledyard, causing the vehicle to catch on fire and sustain major front-end damage. The sheriff's office sergeant operating the vehicle was able to get himself and the dog out safely and put out the fire.
It was a disturbing and dangerous situation in which, thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.
HIT: To the Jordan-Elbridge and Auburn high school competitive field bands, for wrapping up a season of hard work and dedication with performances in the state championship at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
J-E placed second in its division, while Auburn was eighth. They were among dozens of bands from around the state to participate in Sunday's competition.
All of these musicians and color guard members should be proud of their efforts.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.