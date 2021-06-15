Hits & Misses: High school sports champions, stormy weather, NY State Fair

HIT: To a plethora of high school sports sectional champions from the Cayuga County area.

After a whirlwind week in which teams in a variety of sports battled through Section III and Section IV tournaments, five Cayuga County-area squads earned the trophies. Auburn High School's girls lacrosse and softball teams, Skaneateles High School's girls lacrosse and baseball teams, and Southern Cayuga High School's golf team all captured their respective crowns.

In addition, several other area teams advanced to the finals or semifinals before coming up just short.

It was a remarkable season for all Cayuga County-area student-athletes, their coaches and their supportive family and friends, to get out and compete despite all the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

MISS: To some nasty storms that moved through the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Flood advisories, severe thunderstorm warnings and even a tornado warning in one part of central New York made for a tense evening for many people in the region.