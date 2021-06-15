Hits & Misses: High school sports champions, stormy weather, NY State Fair

HIT: To a plethora of high school sports sectional champions from the Cayuga County area.
After a whirlwind week in which teams in a variety of sports battled through Section III and Section IV tournaments, five Cayuga County-area squads earned the trophies. Auburn High School's girls lacrosse and softball teams, Skaneateles High School's girls lacrosse and baseball teams, and Southern Cayuga High School's golf team all captured their respective crowns.
In addition, several other area teams advanced to the finals or semifinals before coming up just short.
It was a remarkable season for all Cayuga County-area student-athletes, their coaches and their supportive family and friends, to get out and compete despite all the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.
MISS: To some nasty storms that moved through the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Flood advisories, severe thunderstorm warnings and even a tornado warning in one part of central New York made for a tense evening for many people in the region.
But with the summer heat and humidity comes the increased chance for this type of unsettled weather. It's a good reminder for us all to stay prepared for weather-related emergencies.
HIT: To encouraging news regarding the New York State Fair.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the fair, which did not take place last summer due to the pandemic, will now be able to operate at 100% capacity. When the governor first announced there would be a fair in 2021, the plan at the time was a considerably restricted affair with greatly reduced crowds.
But based on the state's continued combination of all-time low infection rates and steadily improving vaccination rates, those restrictions will no longer be needed.
A fully operating fair is great news for residents who love to attend every summer, and for the many local vendors who get a nice boost from setting up for a couple of weeks at the fairgrounds.
