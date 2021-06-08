Hits & Misses: High school sports playoffs, Auburn Doubledays, Sterling fire

HIT: To the return of post-season competition in scholastic sports in New York state.

This week brings a busy slate of Section III and Section IV playoff games in lacrosse, softball and baseball for teams in the Cayuga County area.

These games are a new phase in a progressively less restrictive approach to school sports allowed by lowering COVID-19 infection rates and higher vaccination levels. A state tournament is still not going to happen this spring, but hopefully the trends continue and we're back to athletics the way used to be by the fall.

MISS: To a destructive outdoor fire in the town of Sterling.

Firefighters from several departments, plus an Onondaga County Sheriff's Office helicopter equipped with water for dropping on the flames from above, were at the scene of a Center Road fire last Wednesday for more than five hours. A four-acre patch of vacant land was charred when the blaze was finally extinguished.

+2 All four acres scorched in brush fire in Sterling Four acres of land were burned in Sterling Wednesday after property owners were clearing a field.

HIT: To the return of Auburn Doubledays games at Falcon Park in Auburn.