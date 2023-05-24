HIT: Navigation season opened last week for the 524-mile New York State Canal system that includes the portions that run through Cayuga County, and a new exhibit looking at the history of the canal is also ready to welcome visitors during the summer season and beyond.

"Preserving Culture & Community Through the Art of the Historic Erie Canal" will include an exhibit at the Lock 52 Historical Society in Port Byron, marking 200 years since the opening of the completed canal, the middle section of which, between Utica and Montezuma, opened in 1819. For more information, visit portbyronhistorical.org. The free On the Canals excursions program also returns this year with new and expanded opportunities to experience the outdoors along the canal corridor and Empire State Trail.

MISS: Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck recently reported that the sheriff’s office has received multiple reports that someone is calling area residents and identifying himself as being affiliated with the sheriff's office and telling people they need to purchase gift cards and provide the card numbers over the phone to satisfy a warrant or fine.

Schenck said that the sheriff's office does not solicit money or gift card numbers over the telephone for any reason, and that anyone receiving a similar call should hang up. The sheriff’s office is available to answer any questions regarding any suspicious calls at its non-emergency phone number: (315) 253-1222.

HIT: Cayuga Lake National Bank and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County teamed up in Union Springs Saturday for activities meant to raise awareness about the crucial role bees and another pollinators have in the world's ecosystems as part of World Bee Day.

Janelle Miller brought an observation hive and answered questions about the importance of local beekeeping.

"It's nice to teach them how to work with (bees) in a positive way. A lot of people immediately think of bees and being stung, but there are also ways of working with them that you don't get stung and (it) can actually be a good symbiotic relationship plus supporting their environment," she said.

