Hits & Misses: Historic sites in the spotlight, fire damages Rochester site, lakeshore land protection

HIT: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was among those at a dedication ceremony last Friday to unveil statues featuring four pioneers of women's rights — Laura Cornelius Kellogg, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman and Martha Coffin Wright — on East Bayard Street in Seneca Falls. The display was spearheaded by the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.
On the same day, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin took a tour of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn and said he plans to spread the word about the site and wants to ensure state government plays a role in preserving the landmark and celebrating Tubman's life.
The attention that statewide leaders can bring to historic sites in this area is always good news for local tourism.
MISS: A historic site related to another famous American woman was damaged by a fire last weekend that may have been intentionally set.
Firefighters alerted at 1 a.m. Sunday to a fire at the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House in Rochester arrived to find the back porch of the museum engulfed in flames. The porch was destroyed, but thankfully none of the historical artifacts inside were damaged. Anthony was arrested there in 1872 after casting a ballot in an election, and the home served as headquarters for the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
HIT: New York State Electric & Gas recently reached an agreement with the state of New York to cancel an auction of a 470-acre parcel on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake in Tompkins County, and the Finger Lakes Land Trust said the acquisition of the site for conservation will greatly enhance public access to the lake.
The land trust said it intends to work with the state DEC, the Town of Lansing, Tompkins County and others to acquire the land and create a public wildlife management area on the lakeshore portion of the property. The wildlife management area will be owned by the state and managed by the DEC for a variety of recreational uses including hiking, cross country skiing, wildlife watching, hunting and fishing.
