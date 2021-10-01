Hits & Misses: Historic sites in the spotlight, fire damages Rochester site, lakeshore land protection

HIT: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was among those at a dedication ceremony last Friday to unveil statues featuring four pioneers of women's rights — Laura Cornelius Kellogg, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman and Martha Coffin Wright — on East Bayard Street in Seneca Falls. The display was spearheaded by the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.

On the same day, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin took a tour of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn and said he plans to spread the word about the site and wants to ensure state government plays a role in preserving the landmark and celebrating Tubman's life.

The attention that statewide leaders can bring to historic sites in this area is always good news for local tourism.

MISS: A historic site related to another famous American woman was damaged by a fire last weekend that may have been intentionally set.