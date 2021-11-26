Hits & Misses: Holiday shopping season, dangerous drugs in Auburn, SU football's star

HIT: A recent poll shows that two-thirds of New Yorkers — up from 59% a year earlier — are excited about the upcoming holiday season and plan to spend about the same as they did last year on holiday shopping. And while supply chain problems continue to have a negative impact on commerce, local stores may be poised to benefit.

The Siena College Research Institute found that fewer people plan to do their shopping online this year, with two-thirds saying they will visit local independent stores and small-to-medium chain stores. About 30% of shoppers plan to buy experience gifts like concert tickets or spa gift cards.

MISS: As an epidemic of overdose deaths continues to plague Auburn and Cayuga County, the Auburn Police Department announced that it had caught a man bent on selling powerful drugs.

A traffic stop early this week led to the arrest of a Syracuse man in possession of powerful drugs. The man had powder cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl packaged and ready for sale, police said. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as two misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance and possession of imitation controlled substances.

HIT: One bright spot in another lackluster season for the Syracuse football team has been freshman running back Sean Tucker.

Tucker was leading the country in rushing a few weeks ago and last weekend set the university’s single-season rushing record, besting the 1,372 yards Joe Morris racked up back in 1979. Heading into Saturday's home game against Pittsburgh, Tucker has the nation's third-best tally with 1,467 yards, and while it's still too early to know for sure, he recently indicated that he plans to be playing for Syracuse again next season. Syracuse needs a win Saturday to become eligible to play in a bowl, and if that happens, we expect Tucker to be a big reason why.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

