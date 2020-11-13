Hits & Misses: Honoring Cayuga County veterans, inmate escapes work detail, Cameron's Bakery to expand

HIT: A cold and rainy day in the midst of a pandemic was not an optimum time to celebrate Veterans Day, so we were happy to see veterans being recognized publicly in Cayuga County. In Owasco, Boy Scouts of America Troop 21 raised flags as five shields representing each branch of the United States military and a shield representing prisoners of war/missing in action were unveiled at Owasco Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday. And veterans and staff of The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn were treated to a drive-by Veterans Day parade Wednesday in a show of support for those who served.