Hits & Misses: Honoring Cayuga County veterans, inmate escapes work detail, Cameron's Bakery to expand

HIT: A cold and rainy day in the midst of a pandemic was not an optimum time to celebrate Veterans Day, so we were happy to see veterans being recognized publicly in Cayuga County. In Owasco, Boy Scouts of America Troop 21 raised flags as five shields representing each branch of the United States military and a shield representing prisoners of war/missing in action were unveiled at Owasco Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday. And veterans and staff of The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn were treated to a drive-by Veterans Day parade Wednesday in a show of support for those who served.
MISS: New York State Police were searching this week for a parolee who escaped custody from Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County on Monday night. The man had been incarcerated at Willard under a parole supervision sentence and was last seen during a work detail in a non-secure area of the Willard campus. Police had asked property owners in that area to check on seasonal cabins and review trail cameras. Later reports suggested the wanted man had headed to the Ithaca-Tompkins County area.
HIT: Camerons Bakery in Auburn is going to be knocked to the ground — but the demolition will pave the way for an even bigger and better bakery. The owners of the Grant Avenue business plan to demolish their current building and construct a brand-new one at the same location. The new building will allow increased production and additional menu items and will include a drive-thru window and more seating and parking. The project will cost about $1.4 million.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!